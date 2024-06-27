Penguin’s 2024 Cover Design Award winners are creative perfection

News
By
published

Design fans and bibliophiles unite.

Winners of Penguin's 2024 Cover Design Award
(Image credit: Charlotte Jennings/Cadi Rhind/George Griffiths)

The winners are in for Penguin's Cover Design Award 2024, celebrating the colourful, creative and diverse world of book publishing. Entrants were given the choice of three different Penguin publications to redesign: City of Stolen Magic by Nazneen Ahmed Pathak, Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Atomic Habits by James Clear. The brief? Make an outstanding piece of cover art that blows away the competition. The prize? A coveted six-month mentorship with a member of the Penguin Art Department.

While I'm a firm believer that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, this is one of those rare occasions where it's what's on the outside that counts. Embracing whimsical illustration, retro-inspired design and bold graphics, each winner showcases the diversity of book cover design across the genres.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles