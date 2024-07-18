EA admits logo mistake in College Football 25

EA's College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated video games of the year, marketing the first college sports game in over 11 years. The nostalgia is strong with this one, with fans eager to jump into the school sports simulator in a decade. But EA has already found itself forced to acknowledge errors with some of the team logos.

Fans have spotted that the logo for Stanford (the closest college to EA's California headquarters) is outdated, featuring a green tree inside the letter 'S' as opposed to the white version that replaced it in 2015. And EA has now admitted that the game will initially feature "outdated logos" and "missing or incorrect likenesses".

The Stanford football Home Screen on EA Sports College Football 25 pic.twitter.com/N9Sy5X91onJuly 15, 2024

“There will be some slight inaccuracies at launch that we’ll be updating as soon as possible. Certain schools like Stanford, Western Michigan and Jacksonville State will show with outdated logos, and a small subset of players will have missing or incorrect likenesses initially," EA shared in a blog post this week.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Stanford told SFGate EA has promised to recitfy the error. “We are aware about an incorrect logo used by EA in College Football 25 within various areas of the game,” Brownfield said in a statement emailed to the publication. “EA has told us they will fix this during their first round of patches in approximately two weeks.”

Still, EA can at least take some solace from the fact that it isn't the only game studio to land itself in hot water over an in-game logo design in 2024. Ubisoft recently found itself apologising to a Japanese reenactment society for using its design without permission in Assassin's Creed Shadows.