EA admits logo mistake in College Football 25

It's promised to fix the issues within 2 weeks.

College Football 25
EA's College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated video games of the year, marketing the first college sports game in over 11 years. The nostalgia is strong with this one, with fans eager to jump into the school sports simulator in a decade. But EA has already found itself forced to acknowledge errors with some of the team logos.

Fans have spotted that the logo for Stanford (the closest college to EA's California headquarters) is outdated, featuring a green tree inside the letter 'S' as opposed to the white version that replaced it in 2015. And EA has now admitted that the game will initially feature "outdated logos" and "missing or incorrect likenesses". 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

