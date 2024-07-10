Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed logo controversy was entirely avoidable

The studio has apologised for using a group's logo in the game.

Assassin's Creed shadows
Ubisoft has apologised after eagle-eyed gamers spotted a logo belonging to a a historical re-enactment group inside the upcoming instalment of the Assassin's Creed franchise. 

Two pieces of concept art for the upcoming Japan-set game were found to contain the logo for Sekigahara Teppo-tai, a group made up of volunteers who perform reenactments at public events. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

