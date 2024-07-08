Ubisoft is trying to revive NFTs and I’m terribly bored of it all

It's safe to say that the NFT craze has slowly but surely faded into obscurity – or so I thought. In a bizarre move, video game publisher Ubisoft has announced a new partnership for its latest blockchain-based game, Champion Tactics, which will integrate Web3 technologies into its gameplay.

Ubisoft's previous venture into NFTs proved unpopular with its fans, which begs the question, why revive this digital art trend when the cultural climate around NFTs is seemingly dead? With a complete inability to read between the lines, Ubisoft's flaccid attempt to revitalise the NFT gaming sphere seems to have already fallen flat, receiving backlash even before the game's official launch.

📢 double jump .tokyo and Ubisoft Partner to Promote @ChampionsVerse!Through this collaboration, double jump .tokyo will support Ubisoft with Oasys Layer 2 @homeverse_games integration for Ubisoft's first web3 game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.double jump .tokyo… pic.twitter.com/yuv5G3Ya2YJuly 4, 2024

Partnering with Japanese blockchain developer double jump.tokyo, Ubisoft's latest move comes as somewhat of a surprise after its failed NFT platform Quartz was met with fierce backlash from gaming fans. According to an announcement, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is set to be a PVP Tactical RPG. It will integrate Oasys L2 HOME Verse blockchain to tap into what Ubisoft Web3 Technical and Product Director, Didier Genevois, calls the "future of gaming".

"We think this partnership will offer valuable insights on how decentralized technology can mix with gaming. Together, we look forward to delivering high-quality, entertaining gameplay that harnesses blockchain technology," Didier adds.

After previously claiming that its fanbase simply "don't get it" when it comes to NFTs, Ubisoft's callous reintegration of Web3 technology feels completely out of touch. Gaming fans on Reddit were quick to share their distaste for the news, with one user writing on the r/pcgaming subreddit "They're that desperate to say that they have something new and innovative, even though absolutely nobody wants it." Another added "It just shows how pointless NFTs are, oh sure you 'own' the NFT pointing to an item in a database, but at the end of the day Ubisoft still owns and controls the database," while one user scathingly commented: "I've got to say I'm impressed. I would struggle to invent a more generic game name than 'champion tactics'."

In a climate where AI and the future of game design exist in an uncertain balance, the last thing we need is big companies like Ubisoft opting for soulless cash-grab tactics that move the focus of the gaming sphere from organic, human-made content. While some communities are trying to revive NFT art with a focus on genuine value, the resounding feedback from gaming fans is disappointment and fatigue – we do get it, and we don't want it.