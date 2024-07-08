Ubisoft is trying to revive NFTs and I’m terribly bored of it all

Are we still trying to make this a thing?

It's safe to say that the NFT craze has slowly but surely faded into obscurity – or so I thought. In a bizarre move, video game publisher Ubisoft has announced a new partnership for its latest blockchain-based game, Champion Tactics, which will integrate Web3 technologies into its gameplay.

Ubisoft's previous venture into NFTs proved unpopular with its fans, which begs the question, why revive this digital art trend when the cultural climate around NFTs is seemingly dead? With a complete inability to read between the lines, Ubisoft's flaccid attempt to revitalise the NFT gaming sphere seems to have already fallen flat, receiving backlash even before the game's official launch.

