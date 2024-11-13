Mattel's X-rated Wicked design blunder is hilarious

Parents have been told to discard the packaging from Wicked dolls.

Wicked poster
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Wicked movie is becoming as famous for its poster design controversy as much as anything else. Now, with a few weeks to go until the cinematic release, it's in the headlines for an unexpected design-related reason; this time for promoting a porn site on the packaging for children's dolls.

Yes, you read that right. Incredibly, Glinda and Elphaba dolls based on the characters played by Arianna Grande and Cynthio Erivo in the film, rolled out into shops in the US with packaging that mistakenly carried the web address www.wicked.com instead of the correct address www.wickedmovie.com. Whoops!

