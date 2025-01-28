I love the ingenious design of the new Alien: Earth poster
Fans are praising the clever imagery.
A new poster has dropped for the highly anticipated series Alien: Earth and fans are delighted by the slick dual design. As we saw with the recent Alien: Romulus film poster, if you stick a Xenomorph on the design it'll likely excite fans, yet the new series poster is a perfect blend is much more than fan service, blending fierce imagery with subtle, sleek design.
The creature design of the iconic Xenomorph naturally makes for a terrifying image, and the poster's minimalist design only intensifies its threatening presence. With the eerie series poster receiving an outpouring of praise from fans, let's hope the series lives up to the hype.
“We were safer in space.” New Alien: Earth promo poster from r/LV426
The simple poster features a close-up of a drooling Xenomorph against a black background, drool dripping from its mouth as it bares its threatening teeth. Playing on the series' theme, the skull of the creature is mixed with a dark image of Earth and a menacing tagline reads "We were safer in space", adding an extra layer of fear and anticipation for patient fans.
"Blending the Xenomorph’s carapace with the planet makes for a pretty cool visual," says one user on the r/LV426 subreddit. "This poster looks reminiscent of the early xenomorph games of the mid-90s. Very pastel and translucent," another added. "10/10 design" one fan said, while others shared in the high praise, calling it "fire", "awesome" and "stunning".
