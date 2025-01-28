I love the ingenious design of the new Alien: Earth poster

Fans are praising the clever imagery.

Alien: Earth poster
(Image credit: FX)

A new poster has dropped for the highly anticipated series Alien: Earth and fans are delighted by the slick dual design. As we saw with the recent Alien: Romulus film poster, if you stick a Xenomorph on the design it'll likely excite fans, yet the new series poster is a perfect blend is much more than fan service, blending fierce imagery with subtle, sleek design.

The creature design of the iconic Xenomorph naturally makes for a terrifying image, and the poster's minimalist design only intensifies its threatening presence. With the eerie series poster receiving an outpouring of praise from fans, let's hope the series lives up to the hype.

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

