Bollywood film accused of 'directly lifting' Stranger Things 2 poster design

News
By
published

The resemblance is uncanny.

Stree 2 film poster
(Image credit: Maddock Films)

Floating head film posters are one of my biggest design pet peeves, but one franchise that gets an exception is the Netflix series Strangers Things. With its pulpy 80s theming and bright retro visuals, the Stranger Things posters are some of my favourite designs, so it's no wonder they've inspired similar creations – the latest example being the Bollywood blockbuster 'Stree 2'.

Now, I'm not explicitly saying the Stree 2 poster is a direct ripoff, but elements certainly appear to be inspired by the Duffer Brothers' iconic Netflix series. From the neon colour palette to the composition, the poster designs certainly share a likeness – whether it's intentional or not remains to be seen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.