Bollywood film accused of 'directly lifting' Stranger Things 2 poster design

Floating head film posters are one of my biggest design pet peeves, but one franchise that gets an exception is the Netflix series Strangers Things. With its pulpy 80s theming and bright retro visuals, the Stranger Things posters are some of my favourite designs, so it's no wonder they've inspired similar creations – the latest example being the Bollywood blockbuster 'Stree 2'.

Now, I'm not explicitly saying the Stree 2 poster is a direct ripoff, but elements certainly appear to be inspired by the Duffer Brothers' iconic Netflix series. From the neon colour palette to the composition, the poster designs certainly share a likeness – whether it's intentional or not remains to be seen.

Stree 2 poster (Image credit: Maddock Films)

Upon its release fans pointed out that the Stree 2 poster bears a remarkable similarity to the Strangers Things 2 poster, with a whole host of familiar design beats. From the red and blue gradient colour palette to the composition of the characters and logo, it's astounding how similar they look at first glance – so much so that it almost borders on parody.

A closer examination shows that the Stree 2 poster has added its own flourishes, such as scenes from the upcoming film weaved into the background, and character-specific motifs such as the protagonist's magical braid. Despite these additions, it's hard not to draw connections, with some fans calling it a "direct lift" from the Strangers Things 2 poster design.

Stranger Things 2 poster (Image credit: Netflix)

Whether or not you're a fan of the Stree 2 poster, I think this is a good time to call it quits on floating head poster design. While it works for Stranger Things, it's getting derivative and boring – quite frankly I'm ready for something fresh. That's not to say that we haven't seen some stunning movie poster designs this year – from Deadpool & Wolverine to Joker 2, there have been plenty of examples to restore my dwindling faith in film poster design.