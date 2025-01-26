Apple defends Watch bands amid lawsuit over 'toxic' design fail

It's not often that Apple responds to criticism. Even in cases like its disastrous AI news alerts, it preferred to quickly and quietly roll out an update. But the Cupertino tech giant has come out with a public statement in response to fears about the safety of Apple Watch bands triggered by a scathing report and a class action lawsuit.

The company insists that all Apple Watch bands are safe to use but notes that it is working to phase out the use of PFAs, the forever chemicals at the centre of the controversy.

Apple Watch Series 9 with a sport band (Image credit: Apple)

The lawsuit lodged at California’s Northern District Court singles out three Apple Watch bands that are made with fluoroelastomer: the standard sport band along with the Sport band on Nike-branded models and the Ocean band. It cites a study published in December 2024 that found that these along with some watch bands from Google, Samsung, Fitbit, OnePlus, Garmin and others contain high levels of PFAs that can be absorbed through the skin.

The discovery should perhaps not be surprising. PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found in everything from Teflon-coated frying pans to cosmetics, insulation products, firefighting foam and some nylon and Gore-Tex clothing. But these synthetic chemicals have become a major environmental concern because of how long they take to break down. Residues are now widely present in waterways and even in rain and drinking water. They can build up in human and animal bodies and have been associated with some kinds of cancer.

Apple announced a plan to phase out PFAs in 2022 but says it will take time to find alternatives. In the meantime, it released a toxicological report on the safety of all Apple products. The company told our sister site Tom's Guide: "Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands."