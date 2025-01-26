Apple defends Watch bands amid lawsuit over 'toxic' design fail

The tech giant has issued a rare response.

It's not often that Apple responds to criticism. Even in cases like its disastrous AI news alerts, it preferred to quickly and quietly roll out an update. But the Cupertino tech giant has come out with a public statement in response to fears about the safety of Apple Watch bands triggered by a scathing report and a class action lawsuit.

The company insists that all Apple Watch bands are safe to use but notes that it is working to phase out the use of PFAs, the forever chemicals at the centre of the controversy.

