Apple's new HomePod announcement is random to say the least

While it's Apple's product launch events that make the biggest splash, the company has a penchant for revealing new gear via a simple press release. Reserved for more iterative product refreshes, updates to the Apple Newsroom are still hungrily lapped up by fans. But the company's latest press release is raising eyebrows.

'Apple introduces HomePod mini in midnight' screams the latest headline on Apple's newsroom page. And if you think a press release sounds a little over-the-top for a single new colour for Apple's mini speaker, just wait till you see how it compares with existing space grey version. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple Prime Day deals currently available.)

The previous space grey HomePod mini (left) vs the 'new' midnight version (right) (Image credit: Apple/Future)

In what appears to be Apple's own version of the famous 'They're the same picture' meme, the midnight hued version of HomePod mini looks extremely similar to the space grey version it appears to be replacing. Which lends the question: why? And by extension: why announce it so notably?

New Apple HomePod in “midnight” color. Is it me, or this new color is identical?! I have no words pic.twitter.com/JF7AJ1dIu1July 15, 2024

HomePod mini in midnight pic.twitter.com/uZDVfuZCQXJuly 15, 2024

How on earth did this qualify for a press release? Such a bizarre drop. You can barely tell the difference between the two colors in most lighting. Guessing they just want to streamline their dark fabric manufacturing. https://t.co/IJ5HH25509July 15, 2024

Apples new HomePod mini in Midnight vs Space Gray colour pic.twitter.com/LkDLjU24vQJuly 15, 2024

Indeed, it's hard to figure out exactly why Apple decided to make such a song and dance about this one. Perhaps it simply wanted to send out a signal that the HomePod lineup still matters? Still, sometimes the company moves in mysterious ways – remember the time it launched a set of wheels for $700?