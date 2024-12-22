Could Behr's bizarre Climate Change paint be the real colour of the year?

News
By
published

The strange name defies explanation.

We were quick to poke fun when Pantone declared its colour of the year 2025 to be Mocha Mousse. But at least the icky hue sounds more palatable than it looks. When it comes to selling colours, the usual convention is to give hues evocative poetic names the elicit positive feelings, not the death of a planet.

So why does the paint brand Behr have a moss-tinged white called Climate Change? It's been five years since people first noticed it, and there's still no explanation, although Home Depot appears to have now removed the hue from its website amid the controversy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles