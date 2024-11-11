Sega’s emoji pager is the adorable digital detox I’ve been craving

It’s the modern equivalent of hieroglyphs.

Sega&#039;s emojam
(Image credit: Sega)

Sega has unveiled an ultra-cute new way to communicate thanks to its new emojam pager – a diddy device that uses emojis instead of text. Created to connect kids in a safe and fun environment, it's a wholesome alternative to the unregulated world of social media, and quite frankly it could be the digital detox I've been craving.

While Sega is probably best known for its retro games consoles like the Genesis and Dreamcast, this pocket device is a playful addition that blends nostalgic design with modern communication. While I'm well aware the device is aimed at kids, the retro design and return to simple, back-to-basic texting have truly won my heart – forget the dumbphone, I'll only be contactable via emojam from now on.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

