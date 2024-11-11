Sega’s emoji pager is the adorable digital detox I’ve been craving
It’s the modern equivalent of hieroglyphs.
Sega has unveiled an ultra-cute new way to communicate thanks to its new emojam pager – a diddy device that uses emojis instead of text. Created to connect kids in a safe and fun environment, it's a wholesome alternative to the unregulated world of social media, and quite frankly it could be the digital detox I've been craving.
While Sega is probably best known for its retro games consoles like the Genesis and Dreamcast, this pocket device is a playful addition that blends nostalgic design with modern communication. While I'm well aware the device is aimed at kids, the retro design and return to simple, back-to-basic texting have truly won my heart – forget the dumbphone, I'll only be contactable via emojam from now on.
With over 1,100 custom emojis available, the emojam encourages kids to create their own coded language using only symbols. Each message has a limit of ten emojis, inviting kids to get creative with their communication – think of it as the modern equivalent of Egyptian hieroglyphs. Group chats are limited to five people and friends can only be added by tapping devices together, ensuring that connections are safe.
The pocket-sized Tamagotchi-style design gives the emojam a delightfully retro appeal that's definitely won my elder Gen Z heart. While the device is clearly aimed at kids, as an adult I can see the appeal of switching off from traditional social media based communication, returning to the simple childhood days of janky TXTSPK.
The emojam will retail in Japan for 7,150 yen (around $46.80 USD) and will be available from 10 December, but it's not just Sega that's trying to break us up from the black void of our phone screens. Devices like the Rabbit R1 and the controversial AI Pin both offer alternatives to the traditional smartphone (and they have the added bonus of a more 'grown up' design for those who don't want to carry around a pastel pink Tamagotchi-esque device).
