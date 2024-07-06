Forget TikTok and Instagram, Gen Z is on Noplace

Social media is in crisis. The giants like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube are adding new features in a bid to become more interactive again, while users complain about algorithm changes, opaque policies on stealing content to train AI and masses of ads and bots.

In the meantime, it seems like every week a new Instagram alternative appears, from anti-AI Cara to TikTok Whee, whatever that is. But how many does anybody need or have time for? This week's hit is Noplace, which has rocked to the top of the iOS App Store download chart. It looks wonderfully retro, and it seems to be going down with generation Zers, who presumably never experienced the joys of Myspace.

(Image credit: Noplace)

Like several of the new social media platforms that have sprung up recently, Nospace aims to put the emphasis back on 'social' part rather than the 'media' part. For the moment, it supports text-based posts and messaging only, with no option to share photos or videos. Users can create profiles providing details like their age and relationship status and flagging what they’re doing, reading, listening to or watching. Tags, called 'stars', indicate things like users' hobbies, interests and star signs, allowing people to find each other by searching for topics.

There's also a 'top 10 friends' section. That may remind older readers of the 'top 8' section on that ancient daddy of social media, Myspace. And Nospace harks back to those halcyon days in more than just its invitation to savagely rank your best friends. It also channels some of Myspace's design chaos, allowing users to express themselves by customising the colours of their profiles.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Noplace) (Image credit: Noplace) (Image credit: Noplace) (Image credit: Noplace)

There's a slightly gamified element to Nospace too, something Instagram is also playing with by trying to get people to care about "achievements" by doing things like reaching a certain number of views. On Noplace, users can earn badges and rise up through levels to unlock features "thru spreading good vibes in the community". Users earn points through posting, commenting, boosting others and receiving boosts.

The Noplace app is free to download and is currently only available for iOS. It's run by San Francisco-based founder and CEO Tiffany Zhong and has backing from investors including 776 and, Forerunner Ventures.

For more options, see our guide to the best social media platforms for artists and designers. And don't miss Instagram's rejected Threads logos.