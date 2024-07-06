Forget TikTok and Instagram, Gen Z is on Noplace

And it looks like Myspace cranked up to 11.

Social media is in crisis. The giants like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube are adding new features in a bid to become more interactive again, while users complain about algorithm changes, opaque policies on stealing content to train AI and masses of ads and bots. 

In the meantime, it seems like every week a new Instagram alternative appears, from anti-AI Cara to TikTok Whee, whatever that is. But how many does anybody need or have time for? This week's hit is Noplace, which has rocked to the top of the iOS App Store download chart. It looks wonderfully retro, and it seems to be going down with generation Zers, who presumably never experienced the joys of Myspace.

