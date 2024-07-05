I’m mourning the loss of these scrapped Threads logos

By now most of us are pretty accustomed to the Threads logo, but the design as we know it could've looked very different. Threads dropped when X rivals were popping up left right and centre, and at the time, any design seemed better than Elon's infamous X icon, but in its early days, the Threads logo was met with a mixed response.

While it's by no means one of the best logos of all time, the Threads icon serves its purpose as Instagram's X-rival offspring. Yet after a series of scrapped designs was recently released, dare I say we were robbed of some stylish alternatives that never saw the light of day.

Taking to Threads, Meta illustrator Jez Burrows shared a post in celebration of the app's 1st birthday, featuring 40 logos that didn't make the cut. It's a diverse mix of minimalist, graphic and detailed designs, with some taking direct cues from the Instagram logo, while others adopt a more abstract approach. While I'm at peace with the current Threads logo, it's interesting to see its evolution through the design process and the recurring motifs that inspired the final design.

"Very valuable to see the process. People usually only see the shiny final product" one follower commented, while another replied, "Most of these are better than the ones we got so far." While fans pooled in to share their favourite designs, there was no consensus on a resounding winner (personally, I vote for the ":]" design).

For more logo news, check out TikTok's Instagram alternative app that looks surprisingly similar to the Threads logo. If you're after some fresh creative inspiration, take a look at the best new logos of 2024 (so far).