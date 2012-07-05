Special .net edition: on sale now!

In the course of your work as a web designer or developer, you probably encounter people every day of the week who don’t really understand the process of launching a website (visual designers, marketing people, CEOS, clients...).

Meanwhile if your job is very technical, you yourself may not be totally au fait with some aspects of how your business runs (planning, project management, usability testing...).

To that end, we’ve put together a special 228-page guide to developing a website that walks you through the process from start to finish – from researching your audience, to designing a layout, to promoting your finished website on Google and choosing a hosting company.

Written by some of the biggest names in the industry and featuring articles taken from the pages of .net magazine, each section begins with an introductory chapter that explains the jargon and basic concepts in words that techies and non-technies alike people can understand. It’s ideal as:

a refresher for coders

a resource for web design students

an overview for non-coders

to help educate clients

Subjects covered include: how sites are built, user research; planning; project management; visual branding; layout & graphics; text & typography; SEO; user experience; accessibility; testing and hosting.

Launch A Website is available from today at all good UK bookstores, or you can order it online.