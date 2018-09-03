The podcast format is as popular as ever, and it's easy to see why. They enable us to make the most of our commutes, runs, or downtime, and are a relaxing way to absorb web design inspiration and information.

We've asked some leading web designers to tell us what they're listening to at the moment, and what they get out of it. Plus we've listed some of our own favourites from past and present. They're all free, so why not try some out and subscribe to your favourites?

In this podcast, technology CEOs Jim Bowes and Robert Belgrave explore how technology is changing our lives. Episodes explore topics such as computational creativity, artificial intelligence, and why we need to take inspiration from pirates if we want to build a better society (ep12). Each episode the pair are joined by a special guest from the industry, who offer their thoughts and insight on the topic.

With hundreds of episodes online – and a new one being added every week – you're certain to find something worth listening to on Dave Rupert and Chris Coyier's Shop Talk Show. Covering all manner of subjects within the worlds of front end web design, development and UX, and featuring plenty of expert guests, it's essential listening if you're keen to stay up-to-date with the latest web technologies.

Leo Laporte’s This Week in Tech gathers top tech pundits for a round-table discussion on the top trends in the tech world. It’s a great way to keep up with what’s going on and the wider implications of the news stories you might come across. There’s a video version too, if you want to see the speakers’ faces.

If you don't care for JavaScript then steer well clear of JavaScript Jabber, because that's pretty much all this podcast covers. If, on the other hand, you live and breathe JavaScript then you're in for a treat, with a fresh discussion every week covering JavaScript, frontend development, community, careers and frameworks.

This Responsive Web Design Podcast finished in March 2018. However, there are still 157 episodes of great listening to be explored. Each episode sees co-hosts Karen McGrane and Ethan Marcotte interviewing the people who make responsive redesigns happen.

A podcast by Justin Avery that explores the latest developments in responsive web design, from Service Workers to PWAs and AMP. Avery also interviews some of the best names in the business about their experiences.

Developer Tea is the 10-minute podcast for developers. It's engineered to be a highly-concentrated, short, frequent podcast specifically for developers who like to learn on their tea (or coffee) breaks. These mini podcasts tackle industry and career themes as well as development issues.

This podcast explores all the ins and outs of running a web software business, and promises to cover the bad and the ugly as well as the good. It's hosted by CodePen co-founders Chris Coyier, Alex Vazquez and Tim Sabat.

The Businessology Show is hosted by Jason Blumer, and explores the business of design and the design of business. In it, you'll learn everything you might wish to know about business, from the value of SEO to how to scale quickly, to team building and freelance tips.

Data Stories is an occasional podcast all about data visualisation, hosted by world-leading experts Enrico Bertini and Mortiz Stefaner. "Sometimes the discussion is very academic, but other times they experiment with audience participation," comments software developer Brian Suda. "There's a wealth of knowledge in each episode. If you're into data viz, infographics, storytelling, journalism and working with data, you need to be listening."

99% Invisible is about "all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about – the unnoticed architecture and design that shape our world". Each episode lasts around 15-20 minutes, making it easy to fit into a drive or short walk.

"The production quality and stories are always amazing," says Brian Suda. "If you're detailed oriented, this podcast focuses on the 99 per cent of the work that went into things you never even notice. For any designer, architect or innovator, listening should be mandatory!"

This award-winning podcast features everything that's important on the web, and is hosted by Jeffrey Zeldman. Special guests include Jenn Simmons, Kevin M. Hoffman Andy Budd and Rachel Nabors.

Award-winning podcast Boagworld claims to be the longest-running web design podcast. Every Thursday, hosts Paul Boag and Marcus Lillington are joined by a variety of guests to discuss topics for designers, developers and website owners to explore topics around digital strategy, service design and UX. As it states on the website, the podcast is "fun, informative and quintessentially British!"

Formerly the ExpressionEngine Podcast, CTRL+CLICK CAST calls itself "your human web inspectors". Hosted by Lea Alcantara and Emily Lewis, this podcast aims to teach and inspire, and prides itself on featuring diverse voices from all over the web industry.

The Gently Mad is an interview show about what drives us as creators and connects us as people. Each week, host Adam Clark and guests explore the stories, experiences and insights of awesome people who make awesome things.

