Download DAZ Studio 4.5 Pro and Buccaneer Basic for Genesis for FREE!

FREE 3D WORKSPACE WITH FREE MODEL!

DAZ Studio 4.5 Pro is a piece of 3D software which has this year been free of charge. In today's giveaway you can download this software and also get a model pack free (worth $26.95 on Daz's Content Marketplace).

You can also download Genesis Michael Victoria Combo Bundle for $62.48 and Genesis Starter Bundle for $19.98 - both at half the retail price!

Take advantage of today's DAZ 3D offers here.

DAZ 3D is most known for its popular line of articulated 3D figures and the large, enthusiastic community that has developed around them. A variety of other support content is available including such categories as vehicles, buildings, trees and plants, furniture, and weapons.

Some of the most recognisable figures include - Victoria 5, Michael 5, Stephanie 5, and Hiro 5. Starting from these figures Genesis Technology in DAZ Studio gives you the power to morph and create where you want. Or you can use your favourite characters in other popular applications such as POSER 9.

With a massive Content Marketplace and plans to release generation 6 for the top figures in 2013, you’ll want to keep up with them.