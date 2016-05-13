Get the complete product management bundle

Great results are produced by people who know how to get things done. If you want to be the one who helps get the most out of others, you need to grab the Complete Project Management Bundle, on sale now for 79% off the retail price.

To prove your ability as a project manager and make sure you're mastering all the skills you need, dive into the seven in-depth courses of the Complete Project Management Bundle. It will prepare you to manage your way to success regardless of your field, and will make sure you're ready to succeed no matter what project you’re working on.

Here are the included courses:

Skillsets to Shift Your Career to Product Management

The Complete Product Management Course

Master the Product Manager Interview – The Complete Guide

The Non-Technical Person's Guide to Building Products & Apps

Become a Product Manager | Learn the Skills & Get the Job

Product Management: Product Market Strategy

Buyer Personas for Your B2B Business

The Complete Project Management Bundle is valued at $220, but you can save 79% off the retail price right now. That means you'll pay just $44.99 (£31) for a bundle that will help get you into the career you want.