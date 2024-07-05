Lego's Jaws short film is a hilarious homage to the Spielberg classic
Bring on more brick-busters.
Lego has unveiled an absolute treat for classic horror fans, debuting its first ever 'brick–buster' short film Jaws...in a Jiffy. As the name suggests, the Lego mini-movie retells the iconic 1975 thriller with a playful Lego twist to promote its new Jaws-themed Lego Ideas set.
It goes without saying that Lego has become much more than just a kid's toy (you only need to look at the vast collection of Lego sets for adults to see why). As the first of its kind, Jaws...in a Jiffy has set the bar high for future Lego set debuts and I'm hoping that we'll be treated to more Lego brick-buster productions soon – Jurrasic Park...in a Jiffy, anyone?
The short film begins with the iconic opening scene of Crissie's last swim. The legendary Jaws score swells as we catch a glimpse of the formidable Bruce making his attack (although certain Lego-fied liberties have been made to keep it family-friendly). For fans of the original film, it's a hilarious homage that effortlessly blends the movie's most iconic scenes with Lego's playful imagination (and there's even a Minifigure cameo from director Steven Speilberg).
Created as part of the Lego Ideas collection, the original Jaws set was created by Lego fan Johnny Campbell. The detailed 1,497-piece set features the Orca boat, complete with Minifigure versions of the iconic characters Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Sam Quint. The vessel comes with a removable roof, adjustable rigging and mini accessories such as a revolver, harpoon and the iconic yellow barrels. The star of the show is the intricate Lego recreation of Bruce, who comes complete with a stand to display him in all his glory.
The Lego Jaws set will be available to Lego Insiders on 3 August, dropping shortly after for general release on 6 August, retiling for $149.99 (£129.99) on the Lego website. For more Lego news, check out Pharrell's Lego biopic – the unlikely collaboration that looks surprisingly amazing. If you missed it, check out Lego's new brand identity that's both nostalgic and timeless.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.