Lego's Jaws short film is a hilarious homage to the Spielberg classic

Lego has unveiled an absolute treat for classic horror fans, debuting its first ever 'brick–buster' short film Jaws...in a Jiffy. As the name suggests, the Lego mini-movie retells the iconic 1975 thriller with a playful Lego twist to promote its new Jaws-themed Lego Ideas set.

It goes without saying that Lego has become much more than just a kid's toy (you only need to look at the vast collection of Lego sets for adults to see why). As the first of its kind, Jaws...in a Jiffy has set the bar high for future Lego set debuts and I'm hoping that we'll be treated to more Lego brick-buster productions soon – Jurrasic Park...in a Jiffy, anyone?

Jaws in a Jiffy - YouTube Watch On

The short film begins with the iconic opening scene of Crissie's last swim. The legendary Jaws score swells as we catch a glimpse of the formidable Bruce making his attack (although certain Lego-fied liberties have been made to keep it family-friendly). For fans of the original film, it's a hilarious homage that effortlessly blends the movie's most iconic scenes with Lego's playful imagination (and there's even a Minifigure cameo from director Steven Speilberg).

Created as part of the Lego Ideas collection, the original Jaws set was created by Lego fan Johnny Campbell. The detailed 1,497-piece set features the Orca boat, complete with Minifigure versions of the iconic characters Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Sam Quint. The vessel comes with a removable roof, adjustable rigging and mini accessories such as a revolver, harpoon and the iconic yellow barrels. The star of the show is the intricate Lego recreation of Bruce, who comes complete with a stand to display him in all his glory.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

The Lego Jaws set will be available to Lego Insiders on 3 August, dropping shortly after for general release on 6 August, retiling for $149.99 (£129.99) on the Lego website. For more Lego news, check out Pharrell's Lego biopic – the unlikely collaboration that looks surprisingly amazing. If you missed it, check out Lego's new brand identity that's both nostalgic and timeless.