Lego's Jaws short film is a hilarious homage to the Spielberg classic

Bring on more brick-busters.

LEGO Jaws set
(Image credit: LEGO)

Lego has unveiled an absolute treat for classic horror fans, debuting its first ever 'brick–buster' short film Jaws...in a Jiffy. As the name suggests, the Lego mini-movie retells the iconic 1975 thriller with a playful Lego twist to promote its new Jaws-themed Lego Ideas set.

It goes without saying that Lego has become much more than just a kid's toy (you only need to look at the vast collection of Lego sets for adults to see why). As the first of its kind, Jaws...in a Jiffy has set the bar high for future Lego set debuts and I'm hoping that we'll be treated to more Lego brick-buster productions soon – Jurrasic Park...in a Jiffy, anyone?

LEGO Jaws set
(Image credit: LEGO)

