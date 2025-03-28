Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally getting PSSR support, but not all fans are happy

Like Nvidia's DLSS, Sony's PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) on the PS5 Pro uses AI to upscale games to provide sharper image clarity on a 4K TV for one of the best games consoles. There have been some visual issues with previously released games, but Ubisoft now seems convinced about PSSR.

It's been reported that Ubisoft is now preparing to release a patch for Assassins Creed Shadows to provide PSSR support. But not all fans are sure they want it.

Ubisoft told Eurogamer, that it didn’t implement PSSR support in Assassin’s Creed Shadows at launch as it got better results from its own proprietary upscaler. But it said that after working with Sony to address issues, it now thinks that PSSR will outperform its own solution.

“PSSR is a new upscaler and after an in-depth collaboration with Sony over the past few months, many issues have been addressed, mostly around moving vegetation and water – problems that other titles have faced,” the developer said.

In a debate on the social game news site N4G, fans are divided over the benefits of upscaling tech.

"It's going to be interesting to see how PSSR will have evolved since 2024 once the PS6 is one month or so away from release. Personally though, I gotta admit I am still not that keen towards upscalers since I've got that feeling that they've been somewhat invented to just reduce costs and therefore sacrifice quality," one person wrote.

One gamer is harsher. "I can't see any difference at all on any PSSR title. In fact, In GT7, it makes the image worse, with a weird shimmering texture on car interiors.I feel cheated after having bought the Pro. The only really good thing about it is 60FPS in many more games. But graphically, I can't see *any* improvement, regardless of game, PSSR on or off."

Some gamers don't like upscaling, period. They want native or nothing, but there's a strong argument in favour of the tech since native 4K uses so much resources. "Why throw more expensive silicon and power consumption at the problem when current upscaling tech is nearly indistinguishable from native resolutions," one person asks in the forum.

Another gamer says they use Nvidia's DLSS and finds it "indistinguishable to native with the naked eye", adding that in some games the end result actually comes ahead of the native resolution.

"Anything that can deliver a similar image with vastly less power used can only be good for gamers," one person argues. "No evidence in games yet to say they're releasing at less quality because of them"

"Personally, I am a big fan, I am currently playing AC Shadows on my PS5 Pro and it is jaw dropping to look at!," another person added.

For more news on the latest game in the series, don't miss Ubisoft Brazil's perfect Assassin’s Creed Shadows advert. See below for PS5 and PS5 Pro pricing.