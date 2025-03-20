Ubisoft Brazil just aced Assassin’s Creed Shadows marketing with hilarious ad

News
By published

The retro live-action vibe is genius.

Fans had been lamenting the lack of marketing for Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but the developer's Brazil office just demonstrated how to promote the game in the most surprising way. Instead of gameplay, the ad is a live-action production inspired by retro tokusatsu like Super Sentai (or Power Rangers for those in the US).

The ad sees the Brazilian streamers Ruan Silva (Joga Zulu) and Thais Matsufugi transform into the Assassin's Creed Shadow characters Yasuke and Fujibayashi Naoe. Fans now think Ubisoft's main office could take learn some lessons (see our own Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 review).

