Fans had been lamenting the lack of marketing for Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but the developer's Brazil office just demonstrated how to promote the game in the most surprising way. Instead of gameplay, the ad is a live-action production inspired by retro tokusatsu like Super Sentai (or Power Rangers for those in the US).

The ad sees the Brazilian streamers Ruan Silva (Joga Zulu) and Thais Matsufugi transform into the Assassin's Creed Shadow characters Yasuke and Fujibayashi Naoe. Fans now think Ubisoft's main office could take learn some lessons (see our own Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 review).

"You've come home from school, called your friends from the street, grabbed your snack and turned on the TV. It's time for your favorite show... but this time, the adventure is in Feudal Japan!" Ubisoft Brazil writes in the caption of the video.

The amusing ad even features an original song, Strike As One by Edu Falaschi. You don't need to understand Portuguese to be able to feel the tokusatsu vibes.

"Ubisoft Brasil completely solved this game's marketing issues," is one of the hundreds of comments on the video. "Ubisoft Brazil should take over the main company instead," was another opinion. And Ubisoft Japan seems to like it; there's already a Japanese version with the song sung by Taro Kobayashi, the Japanese musician who recorded the theme songs for Amazon Prime's Kamen Rider Amazons.

Ruan and Thais have been sharing some behind-the-scenes shots from the production, showing that they had a blast making the unusual spot.

It's not the first time that Ubisoft Brazil has won attention for its marketing initiatives. It's previously leaned in heavily on hyper-local relevance, using Brazilian memes and cultural references on TikTok. Its approach certainly beats the terrible AI-generated 'trailer' for Ark: Aquatica revealed at GDC 2025 this week.