Descenders Next is a rush of retro extreme sports design

The '90s game revival I didn't know I wanted.

Descenders Next; a person rides a log on a snowboard
Descenders Next is the follow-up to the brilliant Descenders, a game that made extreme mountain biking a dexterous, thrilling, often random scurry down a hill. The dev's follow-up may not be the most imaginatively titled game I've seen, but there's a radical ambition behind the simple scribbled neon pink 'Next' logo.

The original Descenders was created using Unity (read our Unity explainer for how to get started) and developed by RageSquid, who return for this sequel.

