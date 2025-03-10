“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer

News
By
published

I’m loving the drool-worthy graphics.

Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
(Image credit: Sony/Kojima Productions)

The highly anticipated trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach just dropped, and to say that fans are excited is an understatement. The 10-minute-long trailer is a joyride through the game's immersive environments, giving us a sneak peek at the action-packed plot, new characters, and even an unexpected cameo from what appears to be Metal Gear's Solid Snake.

Death Stranding 2 was announced way back in 2016, so it's safe to say Hideo Kajima left us waiting long enough – but he didn't disappoint. The drool-worthy graphics alone (made in Decima – one of the best game development software options out there) are enough to convert even the strictest of critics. Equal parts badass and bizarre, I'd expect nothing less from one of the game industry's most iconic designers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Porsche logo in the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer
Intergalactic's retro logo filled trailer is like diving into the '80s
Screenshots from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Why MGS Snake Eater is the Unreal Engine 5 remake that matters
Revenge of the Savage Planet; colourful game screens
Revenge of the Savage Planet: beautifully animated nonsense
An image from the Witcher 4 trailer
The biggest winner of The Game Awards? Unreal Engine 5
Will Follow The Light interview; how this indie game is being made using Unreal Engine 5
"It gives you almost everything": How Unreal Engine 5 empowered the indie team behind WILL: Follow the Light
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Latest in Gaming
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Mario Day deals
It's Mario Day! Don't miss the deals, sweepstakes and more: LIVE
Image of cheese naan from Monster Hunter Wilds
The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool
Mario Day deals
It's not Mario Day yet, but we're already seeing epic Nintendo deals
PlayStation 5
Fans think the PlayStation 6 design could be even worse than the PS5
Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day
Latest in News
Three Samsung products that are currently on sale.
Secret Samsung sale alert! Get $450 off Frame TV, plus get Galaxy S25 for just $300
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Mario Day deals
It's Mario Day! Don't miss the deals, sweepstakes and more: LIVE
graphic design memes
Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit
Facebook alegria art style
These are the outdated graphic design trends that creatives wish would disappear
Apple Watch 10 deal
Apple Watch 10 prices plummet to lowest ever after legal battle ends