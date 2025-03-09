The best video games for architecture and design fans

Design meets gameplay in these games that changed how worlds are built.

If you’re looking for inspiration from video game architecture, I’ve picked out ten games that really stand out from the crowd. These are games that take the principles of archviz seriously as much as how gameplay is crafted, and make world building an aid to narrative and design.

Games like Sniper Elite 5 and Hitman provide some wonderful examples of huge, intricately detailed levels that evoke real-world settings yet are completely fictional, while Sable offers a completely alien world that’s nevertheless directly influenced by famous architects such as Carlo Scarpa and Cesar Pelli. Read our Sable tutorial to discover how the art team created its look using Procreate and Unity. (We have a list of Procreate tutorials for more insights.)

Lewis Packwood
Lewis Packwood
Video games journalist

Lewis Packwood has been writing about video games professionally since 2013, and his work has appeared in The Guardian, Retro Gamer, EDGE, Eurogamer, Wireframe, Rock Paper Shotgun, Kotaku, PC Gamer and Time Extension, among others. He is also the author of Curious Video Game Machines: A Compendium of Rare and Unusual Consoles, Computers and Coin-Ops (White Owl, 2023).

