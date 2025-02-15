"There was a sense of scale and grandeur about every shot": How we made the ethereal visual design of The Brutalist

Film colourist Máté Ternyik reveals how the Oscar-nominated movie built its unique aesthetic.

Few films in recent memory have captured the imagination quite like Brady Corbet’s ambitious, visually arresting saga, The Brutalist. A testament to the tight-knit collaboration between director Brady Corbet, cinematographer Lol Crawley, and colourist Máté Ternyik, the film tells the story of a visionary architect who flees war in Europe to rebuild his life in America.

From the earliest camera tests, Máté played a central role in refining the film’s aesthetic, working closely with Crawley and Corbet to shape a look that evokes grandeur, texture and the passage of time. (Catch up the film's inspiration in our list of the 10 iconic examples of brutalist architecture and read our 'What is colour grading' explainer to understand Máté's work.)

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

