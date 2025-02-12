Oops, it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 price has been leaked

News
By
published

Could this be true?

A Super Mario edition Nintendo Switch beside an image of Mario looking confused
(Image credit: Nintendo / Future / Aishah Lenore via Unsplash)

We've been covering Nintendo Switch prices in a frenzied way for years now (mostly during sales events) so we've got a special interest in how much the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to cost. And I'm delighted to tell you, it looks like the price has been leaked via a CostCo employee. Well thanks very much indeed to them.

If images are to be believed then the Switch 2 is set to retail at... drumroll please... $499.99 CAD. Why Canadian? I hear you ask. That's where the photo was snapped of the retail label in question. And that means that the US price point could be $348.58. Around the same as the Switch OLED. That's quite a relief – and it hopefully means the OLED will drop in price to around where the basic Switch sits now ($300ish).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.