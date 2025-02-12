Oops, it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 price has been leaked
Could this be true?
We've been covering Nintendo Switch prices in a frenzied way for years now (mostly during sales events) so we've got a special interest in how much the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to cost. And I'm delighted to tell you, it looks like the price has been leaked via a CostCo employee. Well thanks very much indeed to them.
If images are to be believed then the Switch 2 is set to retail at... drumroll please... $499.99 CAD. Why Canadian? I hear you ask. That's where the photo was snapped of the retail label in question. And that means that the US price point could be $348.58. Around the same as the Switch OLED. That's quite a relief – and it hopefully means the OLED will drop in price to around where the basic Switch sits now ($300ish).
It's worth keeping in mind all this is an unverified leak, which came via Famiboard – but they do have the receipts in the form of photos (above – though this could have been faked for excitement, I guess). Hopefully all will become clear during Nintendo Direct on Wednesday April 2 (see how to watch this special Switch 2 event here).
As well as clarity on the price, I hope we'll find out the launch date as well as more in depth info on the types of games we can expect to play via the new console. There's also mystery surrounding that button and the kind of out-of-the-box functionality the Joy-Cons could give us (there's talk of a laser pointer and being able to use them as a mouse... not that our resident Switch enthusiast Beth quite understands why you'd want to).
Before all that happens, you may as well register your interest in buying one. After all, you don't want to miss out in the first flurry – remember how hard it was to get a PS5.
