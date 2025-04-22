Paul Rudd's Nintendo Switch 2 ad is one '90s throwback I never expected

After 34 years, the actor now gets a speaking role.

Paul Rudd in a Nintendo Switch 2 advert
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Old gaming ads seem to be making a comeback. Just last week, we were seeing a lot of love for a David Fincher Xbox advert that rekindles an early 2000s feel. Now Nintendo is going further back with Switch 2 advert that references a spot it ran all of 34 years ago.

In what might seem like an obscure reference to anyone who doesn't remember the Paul Rudd Super Nintendo commercial from 1991, the new Switch 2 ad brings back the actor back for a reprise – and this time he gets a speaking role.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

