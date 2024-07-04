This July 4th deal on the Backbone One controller just might tempt me to buy it

News
By
published

I've been waiting months for a price cut on this smartphone pro controller, iOS users are in for a treat.

Backbone One deal
(Image credit: Backbone One)

I've seen a lot of adverts pop up lately for the Backbone One smartphone gaming controller, and after seeing it in person over at Samsung headquarters a few weeks ago, I was around 70% convinced to buy it for my S24 Ultra. But as much as I want one of these pro smartphone controllers, I couldn't justify the $99.99 price. But wait. Best Buy's deal of the day today is... $40 off the Backbone! Now only $59.99 for a super limited time. 

If you're not familiar with the Backbone One, it's a gaming controller that connects to your iOS or Android smartphone (or rather incorporates it) for a super sleek and comfortable handheld gaming experience. You can also use it as an iPad gaming controller too. We rarely see the Backbone listed for under $99, which is a pretty steep price to pay for a smartphone accessory – and more expensive than most of the best PS5 controllers on the market. 

Backbone One (Lightning) only $59.99 at Best Buy Save $40:

Backbone One (Lightning) only $59.99 at Best Buy
Save $40: I've been waiting such a long time for this deal, but sadly for me I'll have to wait a little bit longer as it's only for the lightning model – compatible with iPhones pre-15 that use lightning connectivity to charge. 

Prefer the Black edition Backbone? I got you. 

If, like me, you have an Android phone then you can still get yourself a Backbone controller but expect to pay the full $99.99 price tag until a better deal pops up. Anyone else feeling a little discriminated against here? 

Price check: Target: $99.99 | Amazon: $59.99

View Deal
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles