This July 4th deal on the Backbone One controller just might tempt me to buy it

I've seen a lot of adverts pop up lately for the Backbone One smartphone gaming controller, and after seeing it in person over at Samsung headquarters a few weeks ago, I was around 70% convinced to buy it for my S24 Ultra. But as much as I want one of these pro smartphone controllers, I couldn't justify the $99.99 price. But wait. Best Buy's deal of the day today is... $40 off the Backbone! Now only $59.99 for a super limited time.

If you're not familiar with the Backbone One, it's a gaming controller that connects to your iOS or Android smartphone (or rather incorporates it) for a super sleek and comfortable handheld gaming experience. You can also use it as an iPad gaming controller too. We rarely see the Backbone listed for under $99, which is a pretty steep price to pay for a smartphone accessory – and more expensive than most of the best PS5 controllers on the market.

The Backbone One works best if you have a console that you can connect to remotely with your phone, such as the PlayStation 5 via the remote play feature or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with cloud gaming. There are two connection types, lightning or USB-C, and the controller comes in either black or the PlayStation White edition with shape buttons as opposed to the letter buttons you find on traditional Xbox or Nintendo Switch controllers. The model on sale at Best Buy is the lightning connection type (sorry Android users). I have all the details on this deal for you below, but you might want to be fast as it ends in 14 hours!

The best deal today on the Backbone One

Backbone One (Lightning) only $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: I've been waiting such a long time for this deal, but sadly for me I'll have to wait a little bit longer as it's only for the lightning model – compatible with iPhones pre-15 that use lightning connectivity to charge. Prefer the Black edition Backbone? I got you. If, like me, you have an Android phone then you can still get yourself a Backbone controller but expect to pay the full $99.99 price tag until a better deal pops up. Anyone else feeling a little discriminated against here? Price check: Target: $99.99 | Amazon: $59.99

