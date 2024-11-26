A Blender artist has put Kermit the Frog in 25 iconic movies, and I'm obsessed

This shows a real Kermitment to 3D art.

A scene from Titanic but with Kermit the Frog
(Image credit: Isaac Barter)

Obviously, Kermit the Frog is already an international movie star in his own right. He appeared in The Muppets, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppets Most Wanted, The Muppets Take Manhattan. Basically, anything involving The Muppets.

But what if he broke out into other roles? What if Kermit had been cast in such blockbuster movies as Titanic, Twilight, The Lord of the Rings and... er.. The Shining? Well one 3D artist thought it was worth testing out how that might look using Blender, one of the best free 3D apps.

