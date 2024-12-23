Surprising early sketches show Shrek could have been more of an ogre

If you're wondering how you're going to wait until Shrek 5 in July 2026, we at least have the delight of some early sketches from the first film to pore over.

The official Shrek account on Instagram has shared before and after character designs of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, and they look very different from the characters we know (see our character design tips for inspiration for your own work).

A post shared by DreamWorks Shrek (@shrek) A photo posted by on

I assume Fiona doesn't have a face because the sketch was intended only as an exploration of her gown. The sketch of Shrek himself appears to have been based on Chris Farley, who recorded the voice for test footage of Shrek before he died in 1997.

The ORIGINAL Shrek Animation Test Was Found, But... - YouTube Watch On

The sketches have reignited fans' intrigue about what a Chris Farley Shrek would have been like. An 1995-95 animation test showing Shrek singing I Feel Good showed a much darker vision for the film.

This is believed to be the only footage of a Chris Farley Shrek, and it was discarded by DreamWorks at the time. Some people are now saying the early version should make a cameo in a future Shrek film, perhaps even as Shrek's dad.

For more trivia on DreamWorks' hit animation, see our roundup of surprising Shrek design facts.