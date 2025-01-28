OK, there are no Lego deals for International Lego Day, but I've found some savings on awesome Lego alternatives

These are the top deals that I've found to mark the occasion, but they're not official Lego sets, as Mattel's Mega Bloks brand steps up instead.

International Lego Day
(Image credit: Pokemon / MEGA / Halo / The Beatles / Amazon)

Today officially marks International Lego Day, celebrating the almost 70-year anniversary of when Lego first patented its LEGO bricks design in 1958. Lego has since become a global phenomenon, and some of the best Lego sets for adults tie in with popular culture trends, and have evolved far beyond the category of toys, now acting as profound works of art and even home decor.

We're big fans of Lego at Creative Bloq, although I am surprised that there's not more hype around International Lego Day, and from an e-commerce perspective, I haven't been able to find so much as a single promotional offer or sale to celebrate the occasion. What's up with that?

MEGA Construx Motion Gyarados
Top Deal
MEGA Construx Motion Gyarados: was $171.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

SAVE $62: The mighty Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen water Pokémon, and this 2,186-piece set is fully mechanized to allow for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide.

View Deal
MEGA Godzilla x Kong
MEGA Godzilla x Kong : was $49.99 now $14.30 at Amazon

SAVE 71% This buildable King Kong action figure is 8 inches (20cm) tall and includes a scaled waterfall side build which is perfect for display. In total, this set has 541 bricks.

View Deal
Mega Pokémon Training Stadium
Mega Pokémon Training Stadium: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

SAVE $25: This MEGA Bloks Stadium set is probably the best value for money in terms of what you get. It includes everything you need to build the training stadium, plus 5 Pokémon: Pikachu, Machop, Eevee, Fuecoco, and Hawlucha. It also has launchers for battling Pokémon.

UK Deal – £89.99 £57.80 at Amazon

View Deal
Mega The Beatles Building Set
Mega The Beatles Building Set : was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

SAVE $25: Are you a fan of The Beatles? This Mega set includes LED lights to illuminate the Ed Sullivan Stage, plus 4 poseable action figures for a rewarding building experience. This set comprises 681 bricks and pieces.

View Deal
MEGA Motion Charizard
MEGA Motion Charizard: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

SAVE $45: Another mechanical Pokémon build comes in the form of arguably one of the coolest Pokémon out there. Charizard is a fan-favourite and this 1,664-piece collector set is a statement piece that lets you move the wings, legs, arms, tail, and head however you please.

UK Deal – £63.48 £57.48 at Amazon

Price Check: $67.99 at Target clearance

View Deal
MEGA Pokémon Building Kanto Region Team
Best for kids
MEGA Pokémon Building Kanto Region Team: was $21.99 now $10.79 at Amazon

SAVE $11.20: This 130-piece Pokémon set is a lot simpler for kids, and you get four buildable gen-1 Pokémon out of it too. Each figure is poseable and comes with its own environment stand.

Price Check: $10.79 at Target | $11.04 at Walmart

UK price – £27.07 £22.80 at Amazon

View Deal
MEGA Halo Infinite Building Set
MEGA Halo Infinite Building Set: was $199.99 now $153.40 at Amazon

SAVE $46.59: This 2,041-piece Halo Infinite tank set is a great choice for those seeking a fun and rewarding build. You get 5 poseable and super detailed action figures included, plus a swivel crane.

View Deal
MEGA Bloks Pokémon Countryside Windmill:
MEGA Bloks Pokémon Countryside Windmill: was $32.99 now $27.37 at Amazon

This adorable Pokémon Countryside Windmill set (240 pieces) offers a windmill and picturesque grassy environment, and comes included with Pikachu, Pidgey, and Wooloo figures. It has motion to control the windmill, and it can connect seamlessly to other Pokémon MEGA sets for a larger landscape.

UK Deal - £31.99 £23.43 at Amazon

View Deal
MEGA Pokémon Snorlax Building Set
MEGA Pokémon Snorlax Building Set: was $34.99 now $26.99 at Target

SAVE $40: Last but not least, we have this Snorlax Mega building set which is 246 pieces altogether and stands over 4 inches tall! You can pose it in several different ways, and it looks epic on my gaming shelf.

UK price – £28.99 £19.39 at Amazon

View Deal

