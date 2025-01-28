Today officially marks International Lego Day, celebrating the almost 70-year anniversary of when Lego first patented its LEGO bricks design in 1958. Lego has since become a global phenomenon, and some of the best Lego sets for adults tie in with popular culture trends, and have evolved far beyond the category of toys, now acting as profound works of art and even home decor.

We're big fans of Lego at Creative Bloq, although I am surprised that there's not more hype around International Lego Day, and from an e-commerce perspective, I haven't been able to find so much as a single promotional offer or sale to celebrate the occasion. What's up with that?

All is not lost, however, as Mattel's own Lego alternative brand, Mega Bloks, has some generous discounts over at Amazon right now, and I've rounded up some of the best sets for you below, including several that I own like the Pokémon Snorlax set. For some more Lego inspiration take a look at these 40 impressive Lego Art designs celebrating the Lego legacy ( or should we say Lego-cy).

Top Deal MEGA Construx Motion Gyarados: was $171.99 now $109.99 at Amazon SAVE $62: The mighty Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen water Pokémon, and this 2,186-piece set is fully mechanized to allow for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide.

Mega The Beatles Building Set : was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon SAVE $25: Are you a fan of The Beatles? This Mega set includes LED lights to illuminate the Ed Sullivan Stage, plus 4 poseable action figures for a rewarding building experience. This set comprises 681 bricks and pieces.

MEGA Halo Infinite Building Set: was $199.99 now $153.40 at Amazon SAVE $46.59: This 2,041-piece Halo Infinite tank set is a great choice for those seeking a fun and rewarding build. You get 5 poseable and super detailed action figures included, plus a swivel crane.

Prefer official LEGO? These are today's best deals on popular sets £17.99 View £44.99 £39.99 View £152.51 View Show More Deals