Apple is offering a surprisingly generous deal this month, reducing the cost of its Apple Music streaming service to just $2.99 for six months for all new subscribers. The usual Apple Music subscription price is $10.99 per month for individual plans, or you can benefit from Apple's Student Discount and get it for $5.99 per month. In either case, this is a much better deal for new customers.

I can't be the only one frustrated by the rising costs of streaming services lately. I understand how inflation works, of course, but why do I need to pay extra to have no ads for a monthly subscription that I'm already paying for? (Looking at you, Amazon Prime). Don't even get me started on Spotify, now $11.99 per month for Premium.

I'm not an Apple user, though I do own one of the best MacBooks for students, so there's no real benefit for me to bag this Apple Music deal. But for those looking to make the switch from other music streaming services, like Tidal or YouTube Music, then this is a great way to trial the platform first. The catch? It will auto-renew after the six-month offer period (which ends on February 27) so keep this in mind if you don't plan on continuing the subscription. I have all the details on this deal for you below.

Overview: Apple has a very generous deal right now on its music streaming platform, offering a 6-month subscription (worth $65.94) for only $2.99. This offer is only eligible for new Apple Music subscribers redeeming the promotion on eligible devices. These include an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device running the latest software How to claim: It's pretty easy to redeem this deal, simply open up the Apple Music app on your eligible device, and then sign in with your Apple Account (if you don't have an account, you'll need to make one). You should see the offer appear almost immediately once you're logged in to the app, otherwise, you can find it in the Home Tab. Just tap Redeem Now

