Creative Bloq launches Photoshop Live event

In association with Computer Arts and Practical Photoshop, we bring you an amazing two-day event with some big name speakers. And there are 50 early bird tickets to snap up!

We're pleased to announce Photoshop Live, an exciting new event for designers, artists and photographers covering all things Photoshop, curated by Creative Bloq and our sister magazines Computer Arts and Practical Photoshop.

Photoshop Live will take place on 18-19 July in Brighton, UK, over two days that'll be packed with inspiration and education. Plus you'll be able to find out how your favourite artists create spectacular, imaginative and sometimes unbelievable images.

