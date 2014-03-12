Creative Bloq launches Photoshop Live event

We're pleased to announce Photoshop Live, an exciting new event for designers, artists and photographers covering all things Photoshop, curated by Creative Bloq and our sister magazines Computer Arts and Practical Photoshop.

Photoshop Live will take place on 18-19 July in Brighton, UK, over two days that'll be packed with inspiration and education. Plus you'll be able to find out how your favourite artists create spectacular, imaginative and sometimes unbelievable images.

Friday 18 July will be curated by Computer Arts magazine and Creative Bloq for creative professionals, with some of the biggest names in design. Saturday 19 July will be curated by Practical Photoshop for digital art with photography. Both single and two-day tickets are available. And here are some of the big names you'll get to see...

An Australian freelance illustrator and art director, Justin Maller has been creating digital art for over 15 years, and has been a full time freelance artist for the last eight.

He's also the Creative Director of The Depthcore Collective, an international modern art collective he established in June 2002. Justin recently completed a 365 day challenge producing a piece of art daily for his Facets project, which he'll be covering in his talk.

An elusive yet prolific illustrator who goes by the moniker of MEGAMUNDEN, Ollie Munden leaves a trail of work on walls, billboards, magazines, figurines, products, paper and skin. Vintage skate art, psychedelia, nature and an essence of the Far East are all combined to create his signature melting-pot style.

Nike Snowboarding, Volvo, Converse, Carhartt, Howies, Penguin, and Levi's are among his clients, and he's also the man behind 'The Tattoo Colouring Book' published by Laurence King Publishing. Currently exhibiting his work at The MEGAMUNDEN Show in Brighton at the No Walls Gallery, until 22 March, Munden also works full-time as lead designer at ilovedust.

Radim Malinic is an award winning art director, illustrator and graphic designer based in London. Radim has firmly established himself as one of the most successful commercial illustrators and designers working today. His work is renowned worldwide for its innovation, passion and attention to intricate detail. Recent clients include Harry Potter, Mastercard, BBC, WWF-UK, and London Film Museum.

Kyle Wilkinson is a multi-disciplinary designer and creative director/partner at DMSQD. His fascination for typography has seen create type led campaigns for the likes of The Art Directors Club and Championship football club Doncaster Rovers, and his work has been exhibited in Manchester and London. In 2013 Wilkinson was nominated for an NDA at his first attempt at product design with his highly acclaimed Phaeton Chair.

In his talk, Kyle will delve into the wonderful world of illustrated type and how you can bring words to life with the use of Photoshop. He'll be looking at techniques you can master to broaden your skill set as well workflow tips and what to look out for on your next illustrated type project.

A Canadian artist and designer based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, James White is the one-man wrecking crew behind the Signalnoise Studio, where he produces visual artistry for professional and personal projects. His clients include the likes of Nike, MTV, Google, Wired, VH1, and Kevin Smith.

Rik Oostenbroek is a Dutch freelance artist, designer and art director based in Hilversum, The Netherlands. For six years, he's worked as a freelancer on some of the world's biggest brands, including Nike, Mazda, Ubisoft, ESPN, and Viacom. His work has been used in advertising the world over - from Hong-Kong to New York, London to Paris and Amsterdam to Milan. He has also had the pleasure of gaining experience in agencies in New York and Montreal.

Known for his dynamic forms, use of colour and unique abstract shapes, Rik is fluent in a multitude of styles including graphic design, typography, 3D graphics, art direction, surreal/abstract illustration and a mixture of photo manipulation and retouching.

Saturday speakers

Uli Staiger will be among Saturday's speakers

The speakers we've mentioned so far all appear on Friday 18 July. The following day, Saturday 19, is curated by Practical Photoshop for digital art with photography.

Speakers will include Miss Aniela, Uli Staiger and Glyn Dewis, with topics covering compositing techniques, retouching and much more. For full details of both days' speaker schedules, check out the Photoshop Live website.

The venue

Photoshop Live takes place at the stunning Brighton Dome, a world-class arts venue located next to the Brighton Pavilion. Originally designed as Prince Regent’s riding house and stables, the Brighton Dome has a fascinating cultural history.

Our favourite bit of trivia - the Concert Hall stage where Photoshop Live talks will take place is also where Abba won the 1974 Eurovision with their hit Waterloo.

Early bird tickets

It's going to be an amazing couple of days - and the first 50 tickets are available at an 'Early Bird' discount - just £149 for one day, £249 for two days. But once they're gone, they're gone, so book your tickets today and follow the @PhotoshopLiveUK Twittter account to keep up with further announcements.