Save $127 on your Generate New York ticket: offer ends today!

(THIS OFFER IS NOW CLOSED) The early bird offer for Generate New York tickets ends today (at midnight EST). Offering you a massive $100 saving on the standard ticket price. But that's not all!

We've also extended our Black Friday offer of an extra 10% saving on your ticket, which means your ticket to Generate New York - which takes place on 17 April 2015 - will cost just $247.50. But you must to take advantage of this offer.

To get this great saving please use the code Generate when ordering your ticket.

This offer ends at midnight EST, on December 1 2014.

A great day out for designers

Generate is the conference for web designers and developers, presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq. The amazing event will take place on 17 April 2015, at the New World Stages in New York.

Now in its second year, Generate is an established highlight on the web conference scenes in both New York and London.

Top speakers

The expanding roster of speakers includes Mike Monteiro, who will be giving a talk called 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentations.

Elsewher Val Head will giving a crash course in CSS animation, and Pamela Pavliscak will be talking about the emotional relationships we have with our devises. Other speakers include Dave Rupert, Jonathan Snook, Netta Marshall and more.

What to expect at Generate New York 2015

Last year's Generate New York conference saw some amazing talks from brilliant speakers. If you're looking to sample Generate's distinctive spirit and attitude, here's a selection a of complete talks from our acclaimed 2014 event.

Carl Smith discusses the priceless business and life lessons he learned from helping his kids run a lemonade stand.

Artist and Designer, Brendan Dawes, shares some of the artistic and bizarre projects that he's developed using data.

Derek Featherstone explores why designing for extreme use cases – outliers – results in a design process. This leads to greater success in developing products that are more easily used by everyone.