3 simple ways to speed up your website

Looking for a spot of web design inspiration? Keen to speed up your site, and continue the good fight against sluggish browsing? There are three key things that you'll need to keep in mind.

01. Optimise images

Optimise your images for a smooth load

Images are probably the heaviest part of your site, so use the right one for the job (photos should be JPG, graphics PNG/SVG). Optimise them in your editor before saving and strip meta-data before they hit your user’s browser.

02. Lazy load content

Just load what you have to

Load what you need, when you need it. For example, lazy load images so they only appear when they come into view on the page.

03. Investigate freebies

Keeping on top of best practices is a constant process

New specs like preload and HTTP/2 are not available to all users, but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. Keep a keen eye on Can I Use and remember that today’s performance best practices may become unnecessary.

This article was originally published in net magazine issue 282. Buy it here.