Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a paradise for budding fashion designers. So much so that even actual fashion designers have started getting involved. Because of that, you might be wondering how to start your own fashion label in New Horizons. So here are our simple steps for creating your own fashion line.

01. Pick your theme

Before you even start designing, think about what you want your theme to be. It could be related to another game, something to match an in-game item you love, themed around a specific activity or hobby, emulating a real-life designer, or simply just something you like. Aim for something simple to begin with though, as all your designs will have to be drawn in-game on your Switch.

02. Start simple

Because of the design grid system used in the Pro Design app in New Horizons, it's best to keep things simple to begin with. We'd advise going with a bold, clear design that isn't too difficult to replicate. Experiment until you've got the basic pattern that you like first.

03. Expand your range with colour variations

Once you're happy with your first design, the best way to quickly start expanding your fashion line is by offering different colour variations. Copy your design to another free slot, and then you can quickly explore different colour options by switching out the colour palette. Suddenly, and within a few minutes you can have a selection of t-shirts on offer.

04. Use the same patterns on different clothing styles

Another great way to keep the fashion line feeling fresh is by adding your pattern to different clothing types. If you've started with a tee, why not try a dress in a different colour. You can simply copy your design to a new slot, and even copy that same pattern across different parts of the dress too. Then, it's just a case of experimenting with different clothing types until you've got yourself a nice little range.

05. Get a little more inventive

Now that you've established your brand, don't be afraid to start getting a little more inventive. Mix in other design elements like adding collars or buttons, while still adding in elements of your original theme. Trying out variations in style is a nice way to evolve your fashion line, without losing that distinctive theme.

And don't worry if you're not feeling your design, it's quick to change things up and try something else – even if it's just a different colour scheme.

06. Display and share your designs

Now that you've got a lovely fashion line mocked up, the next thing to do would be to share your creations so that other people can start sporting your designs. There are two ways to do this.

First, you can hang your designs in the Tailor's shop on your island. Switch out whatever is currently hanging there until you've displayed as many designs as you'd like. Then, anyone who comes to your island can add your designs to their collection to wear whenever they want. Plus, your villagers can sometimes be seen wearing them too.

Or, you can use the terminal in the tailors to upload your designs online, allowing you to share them via social media or send them to friends and family. You'll need a Nintendo Online subscription in order to do this, but other than that it's quick and easy to do. You can even share your designs to Twitter and Facebook right there and then.

All that's left to do, of course, is have a fashion show. Strike that pose!

Those are your top tips on how to start your very own fashion line in Animal Crossing New Horizons. To make sure you never miss out on more guides, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

