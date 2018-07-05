Topics

Comic Artist volume 6 resources

  

Get the files that accompany the Comic Artist volume 6 tutorials.

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from Comic Artist Volume 6, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos are also here.

Workshops 

Plan a superhero cover 

Pencil and ink a game character 

Create a comic page in Clip Studio Paint 

Give Tintin the Fables treatment 

Paint Hellboy caricature art 

Bring colour to Black Panther 

Ink and colour a comic cover 

Create dynamic characters 

Q&A section 

Use insect designs in your sci-fi art 

Add movement to an image 

Improve your design skills 

Comic page layouts 

Comic face variety 

Use classic comic colours 

Show a comic character's body language 

