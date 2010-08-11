Topics

ImagineFX issue 139 resources

Here's all the resources you need for ImagineFX magazine issue 139.

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 139, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube channel

Plus: The Digital Artist's Survival Guide

Visit http://ifxm.ag/digsuv1guide to get hold of your free ebook, The Digital Artist’s Survival Guide, packed full of tips and tricks for your favourite painting software, and advice on how to paint a multitude of topics: creatures, characters, vehicles and more! 

Workshop files 

Paint explosive environments

 Develop your caricature skills 

Painting a dragon knight 

Use 3D tools in your 2D art 

Be inspired by the Cthulhu mythos 

Getting in touch with nature 

Q&A section

Paint glass distortion 

Paint stone columns 

Depict an overloaded figure 

Illustrate a metal surface 

Training sample

Download a clip from Creating Hyper Realistic Characters in Brush, or watch the clip on our YouTube channel

