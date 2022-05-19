A desktop computer is often all that most creatives need for everyday work. It'll happily take care of most design tasks and it's just as capable of dealing with the whole admin side of creative business. However the downside is that it's no good for taking with you to client presentations or simply working on the train (or indeed anywhere else if the fancy takes you).

If you don't want to be tethered to your desk and want the freedom to create wherever you like, you need a laptop that can give you the performance you need while being portable enough to go anywhere with you, and with enough battery power to get you through the day. And that's where the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo comes in.

MSI has plenty of experience in delivering meeting the needs of the most demanding users, whether they're creators, gamers or business professionals. And with the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo it's created a lightweight and slimline laptop with looks and features guaranteed to appeal to the most discerning eye, as well as the power to get even the toughest creative jobs done smoothly, wherever you may be.

Inspired by the Golden Ratio

This isn't yet another 16:9 laptop. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo has been carefully tailored to conform to the mathematical magic of the Golden Ratio, giving it a balanced and organic look unlike any other laptop.

Its 16-inch QHD IPS-level display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you that vital extra bit of screen real estate, with the added benefit of a 120HZ refresh rate and exceptional 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, within a beautiful, compact design.

Not only is the screen roomier than the average laptop display, it's incredibly versatile, too, with a 360 degree hinge that enables you to use the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo however you want. You can position it like a standard laptop display adjusted to precisely the angle you prefer, or fold it around to use as a touchscreen display or as a tablet, and it's compatible with the MSI Pen for added creative precision.

All the power you need

And there's more to this machine than a gorgeous display. The Summit E16 Flip Evo also delivers all the power you need, whether you're running graphic design and photo editing apps, or simply taking care of the business side of things. With up to the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor under the hood, the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo can keep up with the toughest jobs, and then some.

The CPU's backed up with the latest Intel Iris XE graphics, giving you a crisp, smooth display and delivering top quality previews of your work, and with up to 32GB of RAM on board you'll have a hard time ever running out of performance.

Ready for anything

You're also less likely to have to stop to find an electrical socket if you're designing while out and about. The Summit E16 Flip Evo's battery can keep going for up to 16 hours on a single charge, giving you even more creative freedom. And while it's ideal for big design tasks, it's also fully specced for business. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E to give you an incredible and smooth wireless connection, even when you're sharing a network with other equally demanding users.

And for those inevitable Zoom calls and video conference, the Summit E16 Flip Evo also packs a Noise Reduction Cam that reduces video noise and shows you at your best, even under less-than-ideal lighting conditions, and it'll also ensure that your clients and colleagues can hear you clearly, thanks to its AI Noise Cancellation and quadruple mic.

Finally, for peace of mind the Summit E16 Flip Evo features enterprise-grade security to ensure that your data's safe, and the whole package meets the exacting MIL-STD-810G military standard for reliability and durability, so you can take it with you anywhere in complete confidence.

In all, the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is a whole lot of creative power in gorgeous, slimline and versatile package, capable of giving you everything you need for every aspect of your job, without the need to be stuck at your desk every day. Find out more about the Summit E16 Flip Evo at MSI today.