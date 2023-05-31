Explainer: What is AI art?

AI art is controversial within the art and design professions for two main reasons. Firstly, and most obviously, allowing people to generate art through software means they're less likely to pay someone to create it by hand. And that's inevitably going to lead to job losses and the loss of freelance work to professional artists.

The second reason is that AI art generators are trained on art made by humans. Yet in most cases, these artists have not been compensated for this sampling of their work. And by replicating their style, which they may have taken decades of hard work to develop, AI art generators are arguably carrying out the biggest copyright theft in history.

It all reminds us of the story of how an ageing Pablo Picasso was one day sketching in a park. A woman approached him and asked him to sketch her. The famous artist took one look at her, and dashed off an abstract likeness in seconds. She loved it, and asked how much she should pay. "5,000 francs," he replied. "Why so expensive?" she cried in shock. "It took you less than a minute!" He replied: "No, madame, it took me a lifetime."