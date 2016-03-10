99designs responds to logo criticism – with an infographic

Click the image to be taken to the original graphic

This week, crowdsourcing website 99designs released a new logo design which caused some controversy in the creative community – as we reported – for its "generic" appearance and "boring" design, as well as laying bare the flaws of the crowdsourcing model.

But 99designs hasn't taken the criticism lying down; in fact, it seems like the company expected the backlash… The infographic above has been posted on the site's blog, and it is an interesting mix of defending the logo design while also taking a hearty, passive-aggressive swipe at its detractors.

As for the logo itself – the debate will rage on…

