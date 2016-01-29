David Bowie's Blackstar artwork released for free

Jonathan Barnbrook's Blackstar design for Bowie's final album

In a move that will delight and inspire David Bowie fans around the world, London design studio Barnbrook has released the design elements for the musician's last album, Blackstar.

Available to fans under a Creative Commons NonCommercial-ShareAlike license, the artwork can be used to celebrate Bowie through any manner of creative means – as long as it isn't for commercial gain.



Graphic designer Jonathan Barnbrook worked closely with Bowie for many years and is responsible for the design of several of his albums.

On Facebook, Barnbrook studio have included a note about the release:

"Barnbrook loved working with David Bowie, he was simply one of the most inspirational, kind people we have met. So in the spirit of openness and in remembrance of David we are releasing the artwork elements of his last album ★ (Blackstar) to download here free under a Creative Commons NonCommercial-ShareAlike licence.

"That means you can make t-shirts for yourself, use them for tattoos, put them up in your house to remember David by and adapt them too, but we would ask that you do not in any way create or sell commercial products with them or based on them. Any questions or commercial licence usage please contact us."

Head here to get started with the Blackstar design elements. And let us know how you get on – send us links to your Bowie artwork on Twitter or in the comments below.

