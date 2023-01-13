I Have Nothing but respect for Whitney Houston's new branding

Whitney Houston has been rebranded for the digital space, with a whole new visual identity based on iconography, typography and design found across her vast collection of works. The new branding – commissioned by Sony – aims to encapsulate the star's identity for a modern audience. It's a huge ask to redefine a legend for a modern, online space, but we think the project is an overwhelming success.

The new identity will accompany Houston's work wherever you find it officially placed by Sony, from on Spotify to Sony-owned interviews and everywhere in between. Consisting of a dynamic monogram logo, new colour palette and brand-new typography, we're big fans of the sleek aesthetic that somehow remains playful, and feels classic all at the same time. We especially appreciate the inclusion of Houston's handwritten signature (below). See our monogram logo list to compare it to some other favourites.

(Image credit: Erik Herrström)

Swedish designer Erik Herrström (opens in new tab) designed the iconography to be fluid, allowing it to be used across the online space seamlessly. This means instances where the monogram logo is duplicated to fill the background (below), and others where you'll find the logo moving to intersect with other page elements such as photos. It's a clever approach, which feels as iconic as the singer herself.

(Image credit: Erik Herrström)

And that wasn't an accident, of course. Herrström scoured Houston's back catalogue of merchandising, discography and branding to find the perfect look – and conceived the logo when he found the use of her initials in the All The Man I Need video. The colour palette was decided on in a similar way, he told Creative Boom (opens in new tab). The chosen colours provide flexibility for Houston's range of musical eras – defining colours for each period in her career and range from a classy monochrome to bright green (below), but the selections remain cohesive. You can check out the whole rebrand on Behance (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Erik Herrström)

(Image credit: Erik Herrström)

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody currently showing in theatres, Houston is having a moment back in the spotlight, and this rebrand has come at a brilliant time. But one place she didn't appear was in the iconic The Bodyguard movie poster – did you know about the secret behind this image? We explain all.

