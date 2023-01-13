Arsenal Stadium is undergoing a deliciously retro makeover

Arsenal Emirates Stadium is about to look very different indeed. Known for its sleek, future-forward design, the building is soon to be covered in artwork with a very different feel due to a project launching in collaboration with Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller.

The series of artworks celebrate Arsenal's 137-year history with a passionately retro aesthetic and the installation is filled with evocative typography (see our retro fonts to emulate these for yourself). But the project also focus on the present by spotlighting the diversity now at the heart of the club – including the great success of the women's team.

This deeply personal wall is part of the installation (Image credit: Arsenal Football Club)

There will be eight works altogether, which were created by Deller (opens in new tab) in collaboration with artist Reuben Dangoor (opens in new tab), graphic designer David Rudnick (opens in new tab), and – in true community style – over 100 of Arsenal's dedicated supporters.

Arsenal's rich history will be firmly on show through flags, posters and handmade signage. The works will plaster the once plain walls of the Emirates with key moments from the club's history, both in Islington (Deller's home) and in Woolwich (where the club began). It looks to be a deeply passionate and personal showcase, and we love the scrapbook-esque style of some of the parts of the wall (see above), which brings home how much football means within local communities across the UK.

Eighteen Eighty Six, the year of the club's formation (Image credit: Arsenal Football Club)

Included in the artworks are Eighteen Eighty Six (above) in a deliciously retro font and Remember Who You Are, which brings the old Highbury stadium to the fore (below).

Remember Who You Are features the old Highbury Stadium (1903-2006) (Image credit: Arsenal Football Club)

Invincible (Image credit: Arsenal Football Club)

Invincible has a dual purpose, celebrating the 2006/7 season of the Arsenal women's Champion's League-winning team, and the men's team of 2003/4 in which they were unbeaten, whereas Future Brilliance (below) celebrates the youth teams.

Future Brilliance (Image credit: Arsenal Football Club)

The massive installation is already underway and is due to be finished over the next few weeks, so be sure to hop on a tube to Arsenal to take a look at the final spectacle.

