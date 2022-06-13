This Adobe x Bowie collaboration is the perfect tribute to an icon

Ever wondered what you’d look like as Ziggy Stardust? Adobe has today announced the release of the ‘Adobe x Bowie’ collaboration across the Creative Cloud, and it’s a digital creative toolbox that’s absolutely stuffed with all things Bowie-related.

It comes as part of a partnership with Bowie 75, which is the official celebration of the rock legend’s 75th birthday, though is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust, which will be on Thursday June 16th.

The suite of tools (opens in new tab) will be available for Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Substance and Adobe Express, and it’s no half-hearted tribute – there’s a heck of a lot of stuff crammed in there. In fact, it feels almost like one of the best Photoshop plugins given that there’s so much to play with.

Patterns from David Bowie's iconic suits are available as textures. (Image credit: ©The David Bowie Archive)

The features include a set of make-up brushes named after famous Bowie hits, so there’s ‘Ashes’, ‘Changes’, ‘Major Tom’ and ‘Queen Bish’. There’s also a pattern sampler that allows you to borrow patterns from some of Bowie’s most famous outfits and incorporate them into your own projects.

Also available are some backgrounds and props for use in 3D Substance, Adobe’s 3D modelling software – these are based on various famous Bowie posters and album covers. Finally, a set of stickers from some of Bowie’s most iconic looks – yes, there’s the lightning bolt – will also be available.

According to Adobe, there are more than 150 graphics for Ziggy Stardust alone. A number of artists have been involved in the collaboration, including London-based graphic designer Tina Touli, and mega-colourful illustrator Kae Neskovic.

David Bowie was of course famous for his many wildly different personas, including the famous Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and the Thin White Duke. The idea behind this collaboration is to give Adobe users the tools they need to create some of their own Bowie-infused personas, and Adobe is encouraging users to share their creations on socials with the #AdobexBowie hashtag.

Some of the digital stickers available as part of the Ziggy Stardust collection. (Image credit: Adobe)

The team at Bowie 75 said, “David’s creative works were incredibly subjective; always open to the interpretation of the individual. That makes these new tools from Adobe a perfect way to celebrate his legacy, by encouraging other people to actively engage with art, personal expression and to unleash their inner creative personas.”

This is the latest of a few Adobe projects inspired by the work of legendary artists – in the past we’ve seen digital recreations of Edward Munch’s paintbrushes, a Lost Alphabets of Bauhaus Dessau font, and some more brushes inspired by Keith Haring, the graffiti-inspired artist of the 1980s.

If you want to see the Bowie-inspired tools for yourself, they’re available to try out right now, download the Bowie tools from Adobe here (opens in new tab). You can also check out our guide on how to download Photoshop if you need a hand getting started.

