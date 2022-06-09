Spot the hidden tiger in this clever optical illusion

We've seen every type of optical illusion there is to see here at Creative Bloq (or at least it feels like we have). Mind-boggling designs have been circling the internet for years now – and today's animal-themed find is no exception.

This clever optical illusion asks viewers to spot the secret tiger in this jungle-scape painting. Apparently, the case of the hidden feline can only be solved by one per cent of people, so if you need a clue, we advise you to focus on the tiger that's already in the painting. If you're loving this brain-frazzler, then you'll love our roundup of the best optical illusions, where you can sink your teeth into some more baffling designs.

Can you spot the hidden tiger? (Image credit: Rusty Rust)

Still can't spot the missing big cat? Well, what if we told you that the tiger is frustratingly hidden right under your nose? If you focus on the tiger's stripes then you can see that they actually spell, 'the hidden tiger'. That's right, there isn't actually a second tiger in the painting (see below).

Rusty Rust (opens in new tab) is the artist behind this curious design. The American artist has been creating oil paintings of animals, scenes, pin-ups and everything in between for many years, and has painted over 2,000 original designs. He even has a page on his website dedicated solely to his illusion designs (opens in new tab), which we've been enjoying scrolling through all morning.

Apparently one 1% of the population can solve this illusion (Image credit: Rusty Rust)

Aside from the fact that this illusion is surprisingly tricky, we actually quite like the oil painting design. It reminds us of the painted optical illusions designed by Bev Doolittle, where onlookers are challenged to find all the horses in one painting and all the hidden faces in another.

If you're feeling inspired by this painted illusion and fancy having a go at creating your own, then why not check out some our roundup of the best art supplies to help you get started? Or if you'd rather just enjoy the mind-bogglers, then you'll also love our list of the best Trompe L'oeil illusions.

