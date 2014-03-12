Win great prizes in Fotolia's TEN contest

Mike Campau's theme for TEN

The TEN Collection, run by stock image library Fotolia, is back to test your creative and technical abilities. So whether you're a designer, a photographer or both, it's launched two contests today in which you can unleash your creative skills.

In the design contest, entrants must challenge the designer Mike Campau on his 'Women in the Future' theme (shown above), while entrants to the photography contest must challenge the photographer Eric Paré, on his light painting technique, detailed in the tutorial video shown below:

Design contest prizes include:

Wacom Intuos Pro M tablet

Adobe Creative Cloud three-month subscription

Roland VersaStudio BN-20

Exaprint 200 EURO voucher

Template Monster template (single domain license) plus 300 USD worth of customization services

Fotolia subscription of 25 downloads per month, for one year

Photo contest prizes include:

Adobe Creative Cloud three-month subscription

Westcott 43in Octogonal Apollo Orb

Exaprint 200 EURO voucher

300 Fotolia credits, cashable on Fotolia.com

You can enter the contest from today, 12 March, until 31 March. The results will be shared on 8 April. All details of how to enter the competition can be found on the Facebook app.