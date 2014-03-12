Win great prizes in Fotolia's TEN contest

The TEN Collection, run by stock image library Fotolia, is back to test your creative and technical abilities. So whether you're a designer, a photographer or both, it's launched two contests today in which you can unleash your creative skills.
In the design contest, entrants must challenge the designer Mike Campau on his 'Women in the Future' theme (shown above), while entrants to the photography contest must challenge the photographer Eric Paré, on his light painting technique, detailed in the tutorial video shown below:
Design contest prizes include:
- Wacom Intuos Pro M tablet
- Adobe Creative Cloud three-month subscription
- Roland VersaStudio BN-20
- Exaprint 200 EURO voucher
- Template Monster template (single domain license) plus 300 USD worth of customization services
- Fotolia subscription of 25 downloads per month, for one year
Photo contest prizes include:
- Adobe Creative Cloud three-month subscription
- Westcott 43in Octogonal Apollo Orb
- Exaprint 200 EURO voucher
- 300 Fotolia credits, cashable on Fotolia.com
You can enter the contest from today, 12 March, until 31 March. The results will be shared on 8 April. All details of how to enter the competition can be found on the Facebook app.