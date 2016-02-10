Review: Book of Ideas

For new designers, the title offers beneficial insight gained from Malinic's decade-plus as a freelance designer and art-director, while for more experienced creatives it's an inspiring collection of thoughts and ideas about how to make it in today's fast-paced creative industry.

Book of Ideas is Radim Malinic's fourth book

Book of Ideas presents a beautiful showcase of creative director and graphic designer Radim Malinic's most important design work to-date, alongside an engaging collection of his observations and musings spanning a vast range of topics within the creative industry.

Split into three sections – work, creativity and mind – each theme is generously divided into intriguingly titled sub-sections (such as 'the 100 songs rule' and 'rewire your brain') that touch on everything from the art of choosing clients to how to banish self-doubt.

One of a wide variety of topics touched on in Book of Ideas

Like the work displayed inside, the design of Book of Ideas is trademark Malinic: crisp, clean and vibrant. And while some sections don't go into as much depth as we'd like, each one is peppered with brilliant flashes of insight.

"If clients take the time to make the initial contact, it's silly to simply reply with a robotic answer. Even if the current enquiry isn't fully right for you, stay in touch," Malinic advises, for example, in 'Get the work you want'.

Be inspired by stunning full-bleed imagery

There's plenty of motivational encouragement too: "Take an idea, turn it upside down and see what you can discover. You can never predict where it will take you, but along the way you might turn dust into gold."

On sale from 01 March 2o16, Book of Ideas is currently available for preorder.

Book of Ideas