Download files for 3D World 232

Tutorial: build a Wolfenstein model

Matthias Develtere gives us a step-by-step guide to easy and efficient high-poly modelling, revealing his techniques for creating this detaild armoured robot.



Tutorial: Master Maya hair

Kevin Ives describes how he developed this hairy creature for Momnster.com, and Todd Akita takes us through his fur simulation workflow.



Tutorial: Create a burning leaf animation

A guide to using visual effects as an effective tool in commercials. In this tutorial you will learn to combine tools from Lightwave, Photoshop, Turbulence and Fusion to create your comp.



Tutorial: Create VR experiences with V-Ray and 3DS Max

Oscar Juarez demonstrates how to create a VR experience projects using 3dsMax and V-Ray.