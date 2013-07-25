Stunning knife paintings are a slice of brilliance

This stunning series of vibrant portraits, titled Les Derniers (The Last), was created by French artist Françoise Nielly. To make her incredibly expressive art, Nielly uses oil and, instead of a paint brush, a knife to paint each piece.

By layering her paintings with bright and contrasting colours, Nielly manages to create some of the most beautiful and striking portraits we've ever seen. It's hard not to be in awe of this lady's talent - her handling of the medium she chooses to work with and the expression in each piece is awe-inspiring.

Want to see more of Nielly's work? Check out her website for a whole lot more!

