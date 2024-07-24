Graphic designers want you to stop calling them rock stars

News
By
published

Rockstar designers rarely get rockstar pay.

An image of a rockstar, not a graphic designer
(Image credit: Tom Wilde via Getty Images)

We all know that graphic designers rock. Some even work in the service of rock, designing the best band logos. But are they literally rock stars? If we're going to be pedantic, they usually aren't – apart from Freddie Mercury, who had a diploma in Art and Graphic Design from Ealing College and took on the task of designing the Queen logo personally.

That doesn't stop clients calling graphic designers rock stars, even in job adverts. But, judging by a thread on Reddit, designers are getting fed up with being mistaken for successful performing artists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles